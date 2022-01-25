Analysts Set Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target at $1,875.00

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,875.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAUHY. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Get Straumann alerts:

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $79.59 on Friday. Straumann has a 52-week low of $54.90 and a 52-week high of $114.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.05.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.