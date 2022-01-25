Brokerages Set Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT at $123.22

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.22.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GTLB shares. William Blair started coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Gitlab in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gitlab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 634,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.19 per share, for a total transaction of $49,615,464.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, bought 282,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.20 per share, with a total value of $22,074,217.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 965,645 shares of company stock worth $75,333,309 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Gitlab stock. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Institutional investors own 4.85% of the company’s stock.

Gitlab stock opened at $60.12 on Friday. Gitlab has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $137.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.52.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $66.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Gitlab will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gitlab

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

