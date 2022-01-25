SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Receives $808.35 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $808.35.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEGXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEGRO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEGXF opened at $17.39 on Friday. SEGRO has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

