MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of MYR Group worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MYR Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,116,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,522,000 after buying an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,845,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in MYR Group by 62.1% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 540,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,754,000 after purchasing an additional 206,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in MYR Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 529,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,179,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in MYR Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 517,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. 88.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. MYR Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $121.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.02.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th.

In other news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,143,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,858 shares of company stock valued at $4,948,426. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

