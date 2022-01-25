Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 257 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Adient by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adient by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADNT stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Adient plc has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.85, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.95.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Barclays lowered shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Adient Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

