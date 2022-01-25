Netflix, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.87 Per Share (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Netflix in a report issued on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly forecasts that the Internet television network will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NFLX. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $710.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $556.47.

Netflix stock opened at $387.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $594.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $589.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $351.46 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 742.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth $13,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

