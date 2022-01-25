Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,508 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 161.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 528.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

UHS stock opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.56. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.23 and a 1 year high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

UHS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

