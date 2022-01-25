Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Hope Bancorp worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $291,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,573,000 after buying an additional 10,406 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,644,000 after buying an additional 257,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 159,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOPE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of HOPE opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 29.96%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

