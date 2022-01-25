Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 503 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 503 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GWB. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,518,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,906,000 after purchasing an additional 402,629 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,687,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,114,000 after acquiring an additional 296,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,959,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GWB stock opened at $33.70 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $37.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

