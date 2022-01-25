Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COKE stock opened at $600.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a one year low of $252.14 and a one year high of $638.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $582.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.01.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.86 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

About Coca-Cola Consolidated

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

