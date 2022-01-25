Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.06% of Lamb Weston worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 277,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 33.2% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 422,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,040,000 after purchasing an additional 105,268 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 5.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston stock opened at $64.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.22 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Lamb Weston announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

LW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.40.

In other news, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

