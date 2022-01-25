Allianz Asset Management GmbH Cuts Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.10% of Silicon Laboratories worth $5,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SLAB. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,540,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,028,666,000 after purchasing an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after purchasing an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Silicon Laboratories by 38.9% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 195,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,979,000 after purchasing an additional 54,748 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total value of $190,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLAB. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.77.

Shares of SLAB stock opened at $165.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $195.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.06. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.15 and a 12 month high of $211.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

