Creative Planning Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in H&R Block by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 311,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 232,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in H&R Block during the third quarter worth about $2,079,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,251,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in H&R Block in the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in H&R Block by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Shares of HRB opened at $21.93 on Tuesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $26.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.27. H&R Block had a net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 770.31%. The company had revenue of $192.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Robert A. Gerard purchased 5,000 shares of H&R Block stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $125,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.