Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in HomeStreet were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 49.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 35.4% in the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HomeStreet by 4.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in HomeStreet in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.11. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.94%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HMST shares. Wedbush upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

