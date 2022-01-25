Creative Planning Trims Stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,484 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 130.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF stock opened at $74.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 52 week low of $68.75 and a 52 week high of $87.51.

