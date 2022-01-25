Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $728,000 Stock Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,647,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,444,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,832,000 after acquiring an additional 734,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.28. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $281.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.