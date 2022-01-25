Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Snowflake by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,605,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Snowflake by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 3,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 1,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,089,570 shares of company stock worth $728,336,135 over the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SNOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Snowflake from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research increased their target price on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Snowflake from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snowflake from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Snowflake from $295.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.53.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $277.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $335.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.71 and a 12 month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of -108.82 and a beta of 1.52.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.91% and a negative net margin of 72.78%. The company had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

