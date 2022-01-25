Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Superior Group of Companies worth $628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 50,607 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGC opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market cap of $331.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.40. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The company had revenue of $123.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.33 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 20.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

