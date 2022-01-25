Panagora Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 2,414.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The GEO Group worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,277,000 after purchasing an additional 312,693 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,105,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 184,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in The GEO Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,110,000 after purchasing an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in The GEO Group by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,594,000 after purchasing an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The GEO Group by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $889.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.79. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.96 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The GEO Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The GEO Group Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

