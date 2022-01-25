AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen Sells 1,563 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CAO Brett R. Hagen sold 1,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $13,676.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $8.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.80. AlloVir, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $47.00.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.13). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AlloVir from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 13.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,145,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,695,000 after buying an additional 139,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 143.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 25,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter worth approximately $6,716,000. 39.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AlloVir

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

