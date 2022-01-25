4,642 Shares in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,642 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lazard in the second quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 79.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 24.9% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lazard during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

In related news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. Lazard Ltd has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lazard Ltd will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.63%.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

