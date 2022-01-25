IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 1,860 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCCO. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth about $99,698,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Southern Copper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,908,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,034,461 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after buying an additional 455,692 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,782,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after buying an additional 307,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 667.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 334,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,805,000 after buying an additional 291,315 shares during the last quarter. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SCCO opened at $64.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.75.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 40.73% and a net margin of 30.15%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.93.

Southern Copper Company Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

