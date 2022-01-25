NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in NortonLifeLock by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 161,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 22,231 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 283.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 99,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 56,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.72. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $692.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

