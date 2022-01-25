IndexIQ Advisors LLC Makes New $224,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $79,754,000. Vision Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,849,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,084,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter valued at $759,000. Institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $31.23 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.59. Phillips Edison & Company Inc has a 1-year low of $26.51 and a 1-year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.63.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

