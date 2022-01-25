TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Shares Acquired by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,610,000 after acquiring an additional 486,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 771,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 74,947 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 195,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 36,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 118,000 shares in the last quarter. 23.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TFF Pharmaceuticals alerts:

TFFP opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $152.99 million, a PE ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 2.11. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TFFP. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on TFF Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.15.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP).

Receive News & Ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFF Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.