Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 4,273 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 85.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,960,000 after buying an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 6.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 13.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $492,343,000 after buying an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHAL stock opened at $623.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $706.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $677.68. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $448.48 and a 1 year high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $20.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.48 by $5.42. AMERCO had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $13.58 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 60.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen acquired 14,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,631,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total transaction of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

