Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Stake Trimmed by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.11% of Maximus worth $5,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Maximus by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,862 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Maximus by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 272,306 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,955,000 after acquiring an additional 8,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maximus by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after acquiring an additional 8,374 shares during the period. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ilene R. Baylinson sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $787,258.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Francis sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $504,507.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,375,131. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $78.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Maximus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.38 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.89.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The health services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Maximus had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is 24.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Maximus Profile

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services; U.S. Federal Services; and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

