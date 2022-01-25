Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Purchased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 59.8% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 397.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 47,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.23.

EXAS stock opened at $74.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $67.06 and a one year high of $159.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.69.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

