IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,777,000 after acquiring an additional 776,951 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,180,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,180,000 after acquiring an additional 311,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 36.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 565,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,916,000 after purchasing an additional 148,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 829,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 78,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

VVNT opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $20.87.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.23 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VVNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

