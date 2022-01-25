IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $307,000 Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CINF. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, with a total value of $99,872.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

Shares of CINF opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.56 and a twelve month high of $127.25.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 16.22%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

