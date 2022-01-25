Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Position Boosted by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 36.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 13.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $227,000.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $229.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.96. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.70 and a 1 year high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BURL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.84.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

