Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,099 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,939% compared to the typical daily volume of 101 call options.
NYSE:HXL opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99.
In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.
Hexcel Company Profile
Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.
Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.