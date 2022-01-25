Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 6,099 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,939% compared to the typical daily volume of 101 call options.

NYSE:HXL opened at $53.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.38 and a beta of 1.39. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $42.91 and a 52-week high of $64.99.

In other Hexcel news, CEO Nick L. Stanage sold 46,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $2,854,716.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert George Hennemuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $600,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 92.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Hexcel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hexcel in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.91.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

