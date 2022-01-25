Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $36.00

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $32.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $897.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.00 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $17.72 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.23.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $20.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.34 million. AnaptysBio had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hamza Suria sold 36,646 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $1,184,032.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,593 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,065 over the last three months. 34.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 17.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 116,405 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 25.9% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 540,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 408,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,589,000 after acquiring an additional 30,649 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

