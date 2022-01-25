Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,218 Shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Conn’s worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 26.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 125,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after buying an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 1,080.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,625 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 21,624 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 13.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 65,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 29.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Conn's alerts:

In related news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $23.16. The company has a market cap of $751.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Conn’s, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $31.48.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

About Conn’s

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN).

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.