PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Position Boosted by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,675.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 83.1% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 227 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 426.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in PerkinElmer in the second quarter worth about $77,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.48.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.55, for a total value of $672,144.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI opened at $174.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.95 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.64.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is 2.79%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

