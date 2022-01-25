Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 491 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 45.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 74,266 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,429,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,819,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COO opened at $393.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $403.14 and a 200 day moving average of $416.45. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $359.84 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.17 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COO shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

