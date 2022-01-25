Rafferty Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 12.3% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ELAN opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.67. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

