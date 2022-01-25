DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Acquired by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 57.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 40,802 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,528,000 after acquiring an additional 30,758 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in DTE Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 75,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 973,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DTE. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.32%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

