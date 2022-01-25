Rafferty Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,574 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Entergy by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 77,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,726,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Entergy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,645,000 after buying an additional 28,707 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Entergy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $108.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.74. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $85.78 and a 52-week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

