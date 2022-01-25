Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 9,258 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,839 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,258 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,854,963,000 after purchasing an additional 14,464,226 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth $238,160,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 22.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,548,768 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $577,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,755 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $63,575,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

In related news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $39.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day moving average of $37.34. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.