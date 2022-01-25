Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 11,361 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,617 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,361 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 144.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Merchants in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Merchants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FRME. Hovde Group raised First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $36.59 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $41.69. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.20.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. First Merchants had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 36.19%. The company had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.93%.

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total value of $127,272.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 36 shares of company stock valued at $1,496 over the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

