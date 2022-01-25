3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 753.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MMM. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.93.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $172.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $99.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 12 month low of $168.23 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that 3M will post 9.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

