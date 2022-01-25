Creative Planning Sells 365 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Creative Planning cut its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDP. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $80.58 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.00. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

