Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 616.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,575 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $13.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $934.16 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.42.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.14. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 43.98% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. American Axle & Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.18.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

