O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $212,000 Position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 6.3% during the third quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 8.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tricia Plouf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $340,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Margaret Tooth sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $47,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,522 shares of company stock valued at $7,385,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

TRUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $158.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -116.95 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

