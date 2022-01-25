CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 252.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 212.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX stock opened at $111.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.29. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CarMax to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

