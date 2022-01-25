Analysts Expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to Post $2.01 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) will report earnings per share of $2.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.02 and the lowest is $2.00. ManpowerGroup posted earnings of $1.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year earnings of $7.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $9.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ManpowerGroup.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $139.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $113,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 21,218.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $104.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 2.04. ManpowerGroup has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $125.07.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 40.45%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

