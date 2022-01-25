$3.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.35 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.00 and the highest is $3.59. AON posted earnings per share of $2.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full-year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.32 to $11.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.66 to $13.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AON. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $313.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of AON from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $301.06.

AON stock opened at $273.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. AON has a 52-week low of $202.32 and a 52-week high of $326.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.45 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 51.78%.

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $58,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Byron Spruell purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $296.32 per share, with a total value of $59,264.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AON. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in AON by 286.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in AON by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

