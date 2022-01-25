Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 4,509 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,005,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,120,000 after purchasing an additional 293,537 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,518,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,621,000 after buying an additional 621,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,575,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,892,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,770,000 after acquiring an additional 146,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,985,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51,622 shares in the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.15. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.16 and a 12 month high of $27.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. William Blair raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.31.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

