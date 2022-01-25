Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 90.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,846 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 236.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 21.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $172,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.09 and a 200-day moving average of $129.86. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $97.02 and a one year high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

